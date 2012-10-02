FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PPI up 7.2 pct y/y in August
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Romania PPI up 7.2 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 7.2 percent on the year in August and
were up 1.3 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.   
   Following is a table of August industrial producer price  
figures.      
                             AUGUST      JULY
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES              
 change mth/mtn (pct)         1.3         1.0
 change yr/yr                 7.2         5.7
 MINING                                  
 pct change month/month       0.8         1.4
 pct change year/year         5.1         4.8
 MANUFACTURING                           
 pct change month/month       1.5         0.7
 pct change year/year         7.5         5.6
 POWER SECTOR                            
 pct change month/month       0.4         2.3
 pct change year/year         4.8         4.9
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE               
 pct change month/month       0.2         0.5
 pct change year/year        20.5        23.7
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.