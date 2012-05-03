FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Romania PPI up 5.8 pct y/y in March
May 3, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Romania PPI up 5.8 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 3 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 5.8 percent on the year in March and
were up 1.0 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Thursday.   	
   Following is a table of March industrial producer price  
figures.      	
                             MARCH       FEB
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES              
 change mth/mtn (pct)         1.0         0.8
 change yr/yr                 5.8         5.9
                                         
 MINING                                  
 pct change month/month      -1.0        -1.3
 pct change year/year         3.2         2.3
 MANUFACTURING                           
 pct change month/month       1.3         1.0
 pct change year/year         5.8         6.0
 POWER SECTOR                            
 pct change month/month      -0.4         0.5
 pct change year/year         4.8         5.0
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE               
 pct change month/month       0.0         0.2
 pct change year/year        29.2        31.4
 	
	
 (Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)

