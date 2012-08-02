Romania PPI up 5.8 pct y/y in June

BUCHAREST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer prices rose 5.8 percent on the year in June and were down 0.2 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday. Following is a table of June industrial producer price figures. June May INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) -0.2 -0.1 change yr/yr 5.8 6.7 MINING pct change month/month 0.9 0.5 pct change year/year 4.4 4.0 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month -0.3 0.1 pct change year/year 6.1 7.4 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 0.2 -1.1 pct change year/year 2.3 2.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.0 0.4 pct change year/year 28.9 29.2 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)