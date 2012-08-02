FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania PPI up 5.8 pct y/y in June
August 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Romania PPI up 5.8 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 5.8 percent on the year in June and
were down 0.2 percent from the previous month, data from the
National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.   
   Following is a table of June industrial producer price  
figures.      
                             June        May
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES              
 change mth/mtn (pct)        -0.2        -0.1
 change yr/yr                 5.8         6.7
 MINING                                  
 pct change month/month       0.9         0.5
 pct change year/year         4.4         4.0
 MANUFACTURING                           
 pct change month/month      -0.3         0.1
 pct change year/year         6.1         7.4
 POWER SECTOR                            
 pct change month/month       0.2        -1.1
 pct change year/year         2.3         2.3
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE               
 pct change month/month       0.0         0.4
 pct change year/year        28.9        29.2
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
