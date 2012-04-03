FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Romania PPI up 5.9 pct y/y in Feb
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 3, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Romania PPI up 5.9 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 3 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February
and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.	
    Following is a table of February industrial producer price  	
figures.        	
 	
                                    FEB         JAN 
  INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES               
  change mth/mtn (pct)              0.8         0.7 
  change yr/yr                      5.9         6.0 
  MINING                                   
  pct change month/month           -1.3         0.3 
  pct change year/year              2.3         3.5 
  MANUFACTURING                            
  pct change month/month            1.0         0.8 
  pct change year/year              6.0         5.9 
  POWER SECTOR                             
  pct change month/month            0.5        -0.4 
  pct change year/year              5.0         5.3 
  POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE                
  pct change month/month            0.2         3.3 
  pct change year/year             31.4        31.7 
 	
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.