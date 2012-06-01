FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2012 / 7:03 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Romanian PPI up 6.5 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 1 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 6.5 percent on the year in April and
were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Friday.	
    Following is a table of April industrial producer price   	
figures.        	
 	
                                APRIL     MARCH 
  INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES               
  change mth/mth (pct)           0.7       1.0 
  change yr/yr                   6.5       5.8
 
  MINING                                   
  pct change month/month        -0.5      -1.0 
  pct change year/year           3.9       3.2 
  MANUFACTURING                            
  pct change month/month         0.7       1.3 
  pct change year/year           6.9       5.8 
  POWER SECTOR                             
  pct change month/month         1.0      -0.4 
  pct change year/year           3.5       4.8 
  POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE                
  pct change month/month         0.0       0.0 
  pct change year/year          28.9      29.2 
 	
 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

