FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Romanian govt to stick to privatisation plans
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Romanian govt to stick to privatisation plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Romania’s new government plans to stick to existing timetables for the sale of stakes in state-owned power companies, and hopes to achieve dual listings for those slated to go public, its Business Environment Minister said on Thursday.

The left-leaning government, which sealed parliamentary backing just over a week ago after public anger against spending cuts and tax rises helped it to oust the previous cabinet, will begin with the secondary sale of a 10 percent stake in pipeline operator Transgaz towards the end of June.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) of power producers Romgaz, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are planned for September, October and December respectively.

“In terms of the privatisation we will stick with what we committed,” Lucian Isar told Reuters during a visit to London.

“I am pushing for a dual listing because I believe it is good for the state and the result of the IPO.”

Which exchange they could be dual listed on is yet to be decided, he said, but candidates include London and Vienna.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.