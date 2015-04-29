FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania government says to continue bourse listings
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Romania government says to continue bourse listings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 29 (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government approved a calendar of bourse listings for this year and next on Wednesday and asked the finance ministry and financial regulator ASF to ensure the first stakes are sold as early as this fall.

The government has estimated that listing stakes in firms in which it holds minority stakes would add over 1 billion euros to budgest revenue, while listing small stakes in state-owned firms would help them raise 2.2 billion euros for upgrades.

“The government ... has identified companies with the biggest potential of raising investors’ interest and ... approved continuing the listing programme in 2015-2016,” the cabinet said in a statement.

Romania holds minority stakes in oil and gas firm OMV Petrom , power utilities E.ON and Enel and others.

It also aims to list small stakes in state-owned energy firm Hidroelectrica, Bucharest airports, Constanta port and salt monopoly Salrom. It could also raise the free float of energy firms Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
