a year ago
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits eastern Romania -USGS
September 23, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits eastern Romania -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Romania on Saturday north of Bucharest, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.7, struck at 2:11 a.m. (2311 GMT on Friday). It was centered 92 miles (149 km) north of Bucharest, and 41 miles (65.98 km) northwest of the town of Buzau.

A magnitude 5.7 is considered a moderate quake that could inflict considerable damage but it was 56.7 miles (91.25 km) deep, which would dampen its effect.

Romania is not often hit by earthquakes. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
