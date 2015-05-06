Romania cenbank sees CPI near zero in next 3-4 quarters

BUCHAREST, May 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank expects consumer price inflation to slow down towards zero in the next three to four quarters because of a planned cut in the value added tax for food.

Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference after the bank cut interest rates to a new record low of 1.75 percent from 2.0, the new inflation forecast showed a considerably lower path versus previous forecasts.

He said risks to the inflation stem from geopolitical tensions and divergent policies from the world’s largest central banks.