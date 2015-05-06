UPDATE 2-Romania's central bank surprises with new record low rates

(Updates prices, adds details, quote)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, May 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank surprised markets by shaving another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low on Wednesday, as a cut in value added tax next month should keep inflation near zero.

It cut its benchmark rate to 1.75 percent, still higher than rates in most other European countries, where some are negative.

Most analysts had expected Romania’s central bank to end its rate cutting cycle at 2 percent, and that monetary policy would continue to ease through cuts in minimum reserve requirements as signalled by policymakers.

On Wednesday, the bank also cut the reserve requirements for commercial banks’ leu currency liabilities to 8 percent from 10 percent, which will pour some 3 billion lei ($765 million) into the market. It kept requirements for hard currency liabilities at 14 percent, or 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion).

In the region, Poland has already said it has finished easing policy, while Hungary left room for more rate cuts.

Central European economies are improving but they face risks from an expected U.S. interest rate hike later this year, which would reduce the yield gap with emerging European assets, potentially reducing capital inflows.

“All over Europe, including in the region, nominal interest rates are extremely low, sensibly lower than ours,” Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said, adding the surprise decision was “almost unanimous” and neither “big nor unpleasant”.

“Even with this cut, we have positive real interest rates.”

The Romanian leu, which has strengthened by just under one percent this year, was down 0.3 percent versus the euro at 4.446 by 1400 GMT, after weakening slightly on the cut announcement.

Inflation quickened to 0.8 percent on the year in March, below the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target. But a cut in value-added tax on food to 9 percent from 24 percent as of June - approved by the government last month - would keep inflation near zero for the next three to four quarters, Isarescu said.

The bank’s inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016 are expected on May 8, and they do not take into account other big tax cuts planned that still need parliament’s approval, he said.

The bank also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by a quarter point to 3.25 percent. Its deposit rate stayed at 0.25 percent.

The yield on benchmark 3-year bonds was bid 6 basis points lower and analysts said the rate and reserve requirement cuts would drive demand for the paper.

“Both measures support our preference for the 3-year point of the leu yield curve and our call for further steepening,” ING Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said.

The bank has now cut interest rates by 350 basis points since May 2013. Romania's economy is forecast to grow by around 3 percent this year, according to economists. ($1 = 3.9191 lei) ($1 = 0.8827 euros)