UPDATE 2-Romania holds rates, cuts FX reserve requirement

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank held interest rates at a record low 3.5 percent on Tuesday and its governor said inflation would “almost certainly” fall below the bank’s year-end forecast, potentially giving space to ease again.

The central bank ended a rate-cutting cycle in March that had lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points. It began easing last year, later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation.

Inflation hit a record low 0.9 percent in May, below the bank’s forecast, meaning it may have scope for more easing if the downward trend in price growth is consolidated, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference after the rate decision.

“Our inflation trajectory towards the end of the year is, I would say, almost certainly below our forecast,” Isarescu said.

“We are not yet certain that this inflation trajectory, which is significantly improved from earlier this year, is one ... that will last and go forward into 2015.”

The bank forecasts inflation at 3.3 percent for this year and next, within its 1.5-3.5 percent target band.

Asked if the benchmark interest rate was still appropriate, Isarescu said the central bank was reassessing the rate. This year’s harvest, base effects and international oil prices all represented uncertainties for the inflation outlook.

But given the wider European context of negative real interest rates, Isarescu said it would be “inefficient” to discourage savings, which further rate easing might do.

On Tuesday, the central bank also cut the minimum reserve requirement on commercial banks’ foreign currency liabilities to 16 percent from 18 percent, which will free up some 500 million euros ($682 million) for the market. The requirement for leu liabilities was unchanged at 12 percent.

Both rates are among the highest in the European Union and Isarescu reiterated that the bank aims to cut them gradually towards European levels of around 2 percent.

Most analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month expected the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at least until the first quarter of next year.

“Overall, we believe the central bank will take a cautious position during upcoming meetings and that the possibility of interest rate and particularly minimum reserve requirement cuts remains increased,” said Mihai Patrulescu, senior economist at Unicredit Tiriac Bank.

The Romanian leu was bid at 4.385 per euro at 1445 GMT, 0.1 percent lower on the day. Romania’s five-year debt yield touched a record low, with one trader saying investors were buying bonds in anticipation of another rate cut later on.