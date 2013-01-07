FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania cbank holds rates on inflation, currency
January 7, 2013

Romania cbank holds rates on inflation, currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, seeking to balance above-target inflation and a still weak currency with an economy on the brink of recession.

While other emerging European countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have cut rates to help their own weak economies, Romania -- the European Union’s second-poorest member -- has had to keep a premium to maintain investor interest.

The benchmark interest rate remained at 5.25 percent. All 13 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold fire.

