Romania central bank keeps interest rates on hold

BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent for the fifth straight meeting as expected, and cut minimum reserve requirements for hard currency liabilities to 12 percent from 14.

Requirements for leu currency liabilities were unchanged at 8 percent.

Analysts said the monetary authority was keeping its cautious stance due to growing external uncertainties including China’s economy and low crude prices coupled with domestic risk of potential fiscal slipages in an election year.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters last month expected the central bank to keep interest rates on hold until the end of 2016, while two economists expected 25-50 basis points hikes.

The bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target, but said in November it expected negative inflation over the next three quarters, driven by value added tax cuts in 2015 and this year.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will detail the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT.