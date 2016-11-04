Romania central bank keeps interest rates on hold

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent as expected on Friday, balancing negative inflation with fiscal loosening ahead of a Dec. 11 parliament election.

Consumer prices fell a more than expected 0.6 percent on the year in September and have been in negative territory all year due to cuts in value-added tax.

The central bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent, currently sees it at -0.4 percent at the end of the year.

Analysts widely expected the central bank to hold fire. The Romanian leu traded at 4.5025 per euro at 1037 GMT, 0.1 percent down on the day, unchanged from levels before the decision. Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)