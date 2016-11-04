FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Romania central bank keeps interest rates on hold
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

Romania central bank keeps interest rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent as expected on Friday, balancing negative inflation with fiscal loosening ahead of a Dec. 11 parliament election.

Consumer prices fell a more than expected 0.6 percent on the year in September and have been in negative territory all year due to cuts in value-added tax.

The central bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent, currently sees it at -0.4 percent at the end of the year.

Analysts widely expected the central bank to hold fire. The Romanian leu traded at 4.5025 per euro at 1037 GMT, 0.1 percent down on the day, unchanged from levels before the decision. Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.