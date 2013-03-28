FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania CPI set to reach upper target-governor
March 28, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Romania CPI set to reach upper target-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - Romania’s inflation is expected to slow further after a January peak and will reach the upper 1.5-3.5 percent target by the end of the year, Governor Mugur Isarescu said, adding policy stayed prudent to anchor inflationary expectations.

“Current assessment reconfirms inflation is on a downward path, but still above target ... in the next few months,” Isarescu told a news conference on Thursday.

He added that once the downward trend “is perceived correctly by the public” and the bank’s indicators for inflationary expectations will diminish, the bank will proceed to make monetary policy adjustments.

The bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.25 percent on Thursday, balancing persistently high inflation with the need to support the slowly recovering economy. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

