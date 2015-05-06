FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania cenbank says to keep inflation target unchanged
May 6, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Romania cenbank says to keep inflation target unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank will not change its inflation target of 1.5-3.5 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

Isarescu said the bank’s future policy decision will be “data dependent” and that new inflation forecasts take into account an already approved VAT cut for food from June 1.

Romania’s central bank surprised markets by shaving another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday because a value added tax cut due next month would keep prices subdued. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

