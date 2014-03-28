FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Romanian central bank sees inflation remaining at record lows
March 28, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Romanian central bank sees inflation remaining at record lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in third paragraph.)

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - Romania’s inflation is likely to remain at record lows in coming months, and any change in the inflation outlook would stem from volatile capital flows, deleveraging and changes in exposure to emerging markets, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday.

The central bank’s 3.5 percent benchmark interest rate is “well-positioned”, Isarescu said at news briefing after the bank decided on Friday to leave the rate unchanged.

He also said private lending remained slow and that lending rates still have room to fall. Annual inflation stood at a record low of 1.1 percent in February. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Larry King)

