a year ago
Romanian central bank unanimously decided to hold rates-minutes
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Romanian central bank unanimously decided to hold rates-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board members unanimously decided to keep interest rates on hold at 1.75 percent and cut minimum reserve requirements on commercial bank's foreign currency liabilities, the bank said in the minutes of the Sept. 30 meeting.

The minutes, which the central bank published for the first time, also showed that some of the policymakers said the corridor between the bank's lending and deposit facilities likely provided them with increased flexibility.

Policymakers said the current short-term forecast re-confirmed the outlook of inflation staying in negative territory this year, and that upside price pressures, while significant, did not impact medium term expectations. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
