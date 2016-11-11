Romanian central bank unanimously decided to hold rates-minutes

BUCHAREST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board members unanimously decided to keep interest rates on hold at 1.75 percent and said uncertainties over 2017 budget plans were a significant risk, the bank said in the minutes of its Nov. 4 board meeting.

The minutes also showed that some board members voiced concern that the main driver of economic growth would continue to be private consumption, buoyed by fiscal easing.

They said data pointed to growth slowing down in the third quarter, although still above potential, strengthening inflationary pressures.