Romania's c.bank head: government resignation raises policy uncertainty

BUCHAREST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Romania’s surprise resignation of the government and the absence of an approved budget plan for 2016 have increased uncertainty over macroeconomic policy, the central bank governor said.

Earlier on Thursday, the bank held interest rates at 1.75 percent for the fourth straight meeting as expected, a day after the leftist cabinet stepped down in the wake of massive street protests.

The decision to keep rates unchanged had been expected before the resignation, as planned fiscal loosening next year had prompted the central bank to call for a cautious stance.

“The general context has induced additional difficulties for adopting a monetary policy decision,” central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters.

“Internally, the process of appointing a new government heightens uncertainties over the macroeconomic policy mix, especially as the 2016 budget plan has yet to be made.”

He also said inflation was expected to remain in negative territory for the next three quarters, below the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target until the start of 2017. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Marcin Goettig)