June 29, 2012 / 7:08 PM / in 5 years

Moody's revises Romania rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on Romania’s sovereign rating to negative from stable, underscoring risks to the country’s economy from the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

“Romania’s ties to the euro area through trade, investment and financial channels are heightening the economy’s susceptibility to event risk over the next 12-18 months,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Any worsening in European financial conditions, Moody’s said, “would increase risks related to Romania’s balance-of-payments position and its banking system.”

Moody’s rates Romania Baa3. Standard & Poor’s rates the country BB-plus with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings rates Romania BBB-minus, also with a stable outlook.

