Romania cenbank's FX reserves edge down to 29.14 bln euros

BUCHAREST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 203 million euros to 29.14 billion euros ($32.49 billion) at the end of September, it said on Thursday.

Inflows were 200 million euros and accounted for changes in the foreign exchange minimum reserve requirements and inflows into finance ministry and the European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 403 million euros and included a 120 million euros reimbursement for an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt in October totalled roughly 264 million euros. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)