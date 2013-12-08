FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron resumes Romania shale search operations after protest
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Chevron resumes Romania shale search operations after protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron started work again at its shale exploration site in eastern Romania on Sunday, a day after hundreds of anti-fracking protesters stopped operations there.

Chevron said equipment had been damaged after protesters broke through wire mesh fences around its site near the small town of Pungesti.

“Chevron can confirm that it has resumed activities ... While we respect the right of individuals to express their opinions, it should be done within the law,” it said in a statement.

On Saturday, about 300 riot police were deployed in Pungesti, 340 km (210 miles) northeast of Bucharest, to try to prevent an equal number of protesters, mostly locals, from getting into the Chevron site. Some broke through however.

Thousands have rallied across the country in recent months to protest against government support for shale exploration and a separate drive to set up Europe’s largest open cast gold mine in Transylvania.

Chevron, which also has rights to explore three licence blocks near the Black Sea, does not have plans to use fracking under its five-year exploration programme.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.