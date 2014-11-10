FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron has yet to finish Romania shale gas assessment
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Chevron has yet to finish Romania shale gas assessment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron has yet to complete an assessment of Romania’s natural gas potential from shale, it said, one day after the country’s prime minister said “it looks like we fought very hard for something that we do not have.”

Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday, in the middle of a presidential campaign ahead of a Nov. 16 runoff, that Romania has fought hard to discover shale gas that apparently does not exist, without elaborating.

“Chevron is analyzing the data gathered during its drilling and seismic operations to further understand the resource potential of natural gas from shale,” Chevron told Reuters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.