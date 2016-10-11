Romania postpones vote to approve Swiss franc loan conversion

BUCHAREST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Romania's lower house of parliament on Tuesday postponed to next week a final vote to approve a bill to help Swiss franc borrowers convert their mortgage loans into local leu currency at historical rates, due to the lack of a quorum.

"It's a technicality, there were not enough deputies present in parliament today to vote," Social Democrat deputy Nicolae-Ciprian Nica said.

The vote, a rubberstamp given overwhelming support from Romania's main political groupings, including leftists and centrists, will be scheduled most likely for Monday, he added.

Deputies have previously agreed to convert all loans of up to 250,000 Swiss francs at the exchange rate they were taken. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)