FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Romania postpones vote to approve Swiss franc loan conversion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Romania postpones vote to approve Swiss franc loan conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Romania's lower house of parliament on Tuesday postponed to next week a final vote to approve a bill to help Swiss franc borrowers convert their mortgage loans into local leu currency at historical rates, due to the lack of a quorum.

"It's a technicality, there were not enough deputies present in parliament today to vote," Social Democrat deputy Nicolae-Ciprian Nica said.

The vote, a rubberstamp given overwhelming support from Romania's main political groupings, including leftists and centrists, will be scheduled most likely for Monday, he added.

Deputies have previously agreed to convert all loans of up to 250,000 Swiss francs at the exchange rate they were taken. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.