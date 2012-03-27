FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania sells stake in power grid operator
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

Romania sells stake in power grid operator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 15 pct of Transelectrica could raise maximum $64 mln

* Bodes well for other IMF-agreed privatisations

* Sales could fetch up to $2 billion or 1 pct/GDP

BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Bids for a 15 percent stake in Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica have passed the minimum threshold of 70 percent, stock exchange data showed on Tuesday, meaning a sale will go ahead.

Buyers had bid for 86 percent by 1103 GMT, before the offer expires at 1400 GMT, and while it would raise only a maximum of $64 million, sealing a deal would bode well for a host of other deals under Romania’s International Monetary Fund-agreed privatisation plan that could raise nearly $2 billion.

Former communist countries across the emerging European Union have sold state holdings, but Romania’s persistent failure to do so has left a huge, inefficient state sector and the bloc’s second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.

It failed to sell the first offering in the IMF-agreed programme last year, a 10 percent stake in its top oil and gas group Petrom, which put the spotlight firmly on the Transelectrica deal to prove the government is serious.

A second go at selling the stake in Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s OMV, which the government is still pondering could bring in more than $600 million at current prices and 10 percent in pipeline operator Transgaz another $80 million.

Stakes in unlisted companies Hidroelectrica and Nuclearlelectrica and Romgaz, all with their own generation, are also slated for this year and could raise some 880 million euros($1.2 billion).

All those sales together could raise the equivalent of 1 percent of Romania’s GDP. ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting by Sam Cage)

