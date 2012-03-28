Power grid deal gets Romania privatisations moving

* Raises $50 mln for 15 pct of Transelectrica

* Bodes well for other IMF-agreed privatisations

* Sales could fetch up to $2 billion or 1 pct/GDP

By Sam Cage

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - Romania sold a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica for about 37.7 million euros ($50.2 million), it said on Wednesday, setting the stage for more deals that could raise nearly $2 billion.

Former communist countries across the emerging European Union have sold state holdings, but Romania’s persistent failure to do so has left a huge, inefficient state sector and the bloc’s second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.

Romania completed a 20 billion euro International Monetary Fund-led bailout last year and has a new deal, under which it commits to fiscal discipline and a series of privatisations but will only borrow the 5 billion euro funds if needed.

It failed to sell the first offering in the IMF-agreed programme last year, a 10 percent stake in its top oil and gas group Petrom, which put the spotlight firmly on the Transelectrica deal to prove the government is serious.

The deal follows the sale of a copper mine on Monday and is another indication the centrist coalition will now cut its holdings in other companies.

“It is a good start but at the end of day the terms of the next offers and the market sentiment will decide their success,” said Radu Craciun, chief investment officer at pension fund Eureko in Bucharest.

“The Transelectrica result is more like an encouragement for local authorities that the stock market really works and can be a funding alternative.”

The sale price means the government sold Transelectrica shares at a discount of 6.5 percent to its Wednesday closing price, according to Reuters calculations.

Some 28 percent percent of Transelectrica is now listed on the Bucharest stock exchange. Fondul Proprietatea, a fund to compensate victims of communist nationalisation, holds nearly 14 percent and the government still has a majority.

A second go at selling the stake in Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s OMV, which the government is still pondering could bring in more than $600 million at current prices and 10 percent in pipeline operator Transgaz another $80 million.

Stakes in unlisted companies Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz, all with their own generation, are also slated for sale this year and could raise some 880 million euros($1.2 billion).

All those sales together could raise the equivalent of 1 percent of Romania’s GDP. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham)