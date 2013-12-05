FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Fondul to assess options for 15 pct stake in Transgaz
December 5, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's Fondul to assess options for 15 pct stake in Transgaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said it will assess its options for some or all its shares in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz.

“In line with its commitment to explore ways to increase value for shareholders and improve liquidity of the Fund’s portfolio assets, (Templeton) has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, Raiffeisen Capital & Investment S.A. and Wood & Company Financial Services as advisors to evaluate ... its strategic options,” Fondul said in a statement. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

