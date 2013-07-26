FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania Transgaz has 111 mln lei provision from Nabucco
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 6:37 AM / in 4 years

Romania Transgaz has 111 mln lei provision from Nabucco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 26 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz has recorded a roughly 111 million lei ($33 million) weakening provision of its financial assets on June 30, accounting for its share of the capital of the Nabucco gas pipeline project, it said on Friday.

Nabucco West, which had been a decade in the planning, lost a tender to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe last month.

Transgaz also said it may run other expenditures stemming from its Nabucco obligations, estimated at up to 6.6 million lei. ($1 = 3.3195 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.