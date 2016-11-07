FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Romania's parliament okays double-digit wage rises for education, healthcare workers
November 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Romania's parliament okays double-digit wage rises for education, healthcare workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romania's parliament approved double-digit average wage rises for state employees in the education and healthcare sectors on Monday, going against government recommendations ahead of a Dec. 11 election.

The technocrat government, which has a one-year mandate and fragile parliamentary support has calculated that the hikes, as well as other bonuses approved on Monday and championed by the leftist Social Democrat Party, would raise the public sector wage bill by 4.85 billion lei ($1.2 billion).

The hikes could also be illegal, as under Romania's fiscal responsibility laws any wage and pension rises cannot be approved six months before elections. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
