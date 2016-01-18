Romanian ports remain closed after snowstorm, roads blocked

BUCHAREST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Romania’s Black Sea ports including the main one of Constanta remained closed on Monday because of strong winds after heavy snowfall blanketed the country at the weekend, officials said.

Hundreds of towns in Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria were also left without electricity.

Parts of a motorway linking the capital Bucharest to Constanta were closed to traffic as were dozens of national roads. Several trains were either cancelled or running with long delays.

All schools were shut in Bucharest and seven counties in southeastern Romania, as well as in most villages in nine other counties.

Authorities also ordered a two-day closure in many schools in northeastern Bulgaria. Weather forecasters have warned of strong winds in northeastern and eastern Bulgaria for Monday, but said the snowfall will be easing.

Torrential rains in the southwestern part of the country have flooded several villages. There have been no reported casualties in either country. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by)