Romania's Romgaz net profit up 44 pct y/y to 1.4 bln lei 2014

BUCHAREST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Romania’s state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz SA recorded a net profit of 1.43 billion lei ($366.72 million) last year against a 996 million lei profit in 2013, it said on Thursday.

Romgaz, listed on the Bucharest bourse and in London, has a market capitalisation of about 13 billion lei. It is the country’s largest underground gas storage operator and its businesses include exploration and electricity production.

A Reuters poll of five banks and brokerages forecast an year-on-year increase in its fourth quarter net profit to 360 million lei helped by gas price deregulation. ($1 = 3.8994 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)