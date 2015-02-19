FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Romania's Romgaz net profit up 44 pct y/y to 1.4 bln lei 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Romania’s state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz SA recorded a net profit of 1.43 billion lei ($366.72 million) last year against a 996 million lei profit in 2013, it said on Thursday.

Romgaz, listed on the Bucharest bourse and in London, has a market capitalisation of about 13 billion lei. It is the country’s largest underground gas storage operator and its businesses include exploration and electricity production.

A Reuters poll of five banks and brokerages forecast an year-on-year increase in its fourth quarter net profit to 360 million lei helped by gas price deregulation. ($1 = 3.8994 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

