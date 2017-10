Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc said on Friday its longtime chief executive, Robert Dutton, was stepping down.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Dominique Boies would be acting CEO until a successor could be found.

Rona, which earlier this year refused a takeover offer from U.S.-based rival Lowe’s Cos Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday.