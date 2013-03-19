Canada's Rona names Metro executive as CEO

March 19 (Reuters) - Rona Inc, Canada’s top home-improvement retailer and distributor, said Metro Inc executive Robert Sawyer will take over as chief executive, as it looks to turnaround its business.

Sawyer, the chief operating officer at Metro since April 2009, will replace acting CEO Dominique Boies next month, Rona said in a statement.

Rona named a new executive chairman and reshuffled its board in January, a few months after it rebuffed an unsolicited C$1.8 billion ($1.76 billion) takeover proposal from U.S.-based Lowe’s Cos Inc.