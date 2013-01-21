FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Rona reshuffles board in face of investor pressure
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Rona reshuffles board in face of investor pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Rona Inc named a new executive chairman and reshuffled its board of directors on Monday, after reaching an agreement with its largest shareholders, who have been calling for changes at the Canadian hardware retailer and distributor.

The company said it has tapped Robert Chevrier, the former chairman and director of rival distributor Richelieu Hardware Ltd, as its new executive chairman.

Chevrier will replace Robert Pare, who has stepped down as chairman but continues to serve as a board member, Boucherville, Quebec-based Rona said on Monday.

The company, which also named four other new board members, said the moves come following an agreement with its two largest shareholders, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.