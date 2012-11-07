FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rona profit drops on lower sales, margins
November 7, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Rona profit drops on lower sales, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as sales and margins fell.

Net income attributable to participating shares fell to C$5.1 million ($5.1 million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, from C$47.8 million, or 36 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Rona, which is pushing to turn around its business by refocusing on smaller format stores, said revenue fell 0.8 percent to C$1.34 billion as it cut prices in a tough market.

