FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rona turnaround efforts paying off as profit rises; shares surge
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Rona turnaround efforts paying off as profit rises; shares surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter sales and earnings as traffic and customer spending rose and expenses fell.

Shares of the Boucherville, Quebec-based company, which has been working to return to growth following its restructuring efforts in 2013, were up 8.4 percent at C$14.00 in midday Toronto Stock Exchange trading.

Comparable-store sales rose 6 percent at the retail unit, their second quarterly increase in a row, and 9.3 percent at the distribution unit.

Last year was the company’s first for same-store sales growth since 2006, Rona said.

The company had reduced annual costs by C$110 million ($88.55 million) in 2013 by cutting jobs, closing stores and selling assets, and had said it would focus on sales growth in 2014.

Fourth-quarter net income was C$1.7 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of C$1.1 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, or operating profit before items including finance costs and income tax expenses, rose to 15 Canadian cents a share from 4 Canadian cents.

Analysts on average had expected 12 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$971.3 million, beating analysts’ expectations of C$957.6 million.

The company had net debt of $169.9 million at the end of the quarter.

$1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.