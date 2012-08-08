FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rona adjusted earnings, revenue rise
August 8, 2012

Rona adjusted earnings, revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported higher adjusted earnings on Wednesday as revenue rose.

Net earnings attributable to participating shares after a dividend on preferred shares fell to C$34.1 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$37.0 million, or 28 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding unusual items, earnings rose to C$43.6 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.0 million, or 28 Canadian cents. Revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$1.42 billion.

