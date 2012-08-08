Rona adjusted earnings, revenue rise

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported higher adjusted earnings on Wednesday as revenue rose.

Net earnings attributable to participating shares after a dividend on preferred shares fell to C$34.1 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$37.0 million, or 28 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding unusual items, earnings rose to C$43.6 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.0 million, or 28 Canadian cents. Revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$1.42 billion.