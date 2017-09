Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rona Inc, Canada’s largest home-improvement retailer and distributor, reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday, weighed down in part by restructuring costs.

Rona reported a net loss of C$1.19 a share, versus net income of 28 Canadian cents a share in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 4.6 percent to C$1.25 billion while same-store sales fell 1 percent.