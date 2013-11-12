FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rona reports higher profit on cost savings
November 12, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Rona reports higher profit on cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by cost savings that met the company’s targets.

Net income rose to C$30 million ($28.59 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, from C$5.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share earned during the same period last year.

Total revenue slid 4.3 percent to C$1.17 billion, primarily due to $18.2 million in lost sales from store closures and a 2.4 percent decline in sales at established stores.

