Owners of Warsaw-listed developer Ronson mull selling stakes
December 11, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

Owners of Warsaw-listed developer Ronson mull selling stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Owners of an almost 80 percent stake in Warsaw listed real-estate developer Ronson Europe are considering the sale of all or part of their shares, Ronson said on Thursday.

Global City Holdings and U. Dori Group each control 39.8 percent of the company, which is valued at 435 million zlotys ($130 million).

“According to our knowledge the process was initiated by U. Dori Group, which is considering some restructuring actions,” Ronson Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Lapinski was quoted saying in a statement.

Ronson shares were down 5 percent. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
