REFILE-BRIEF-Rood Testhouse International preliminary FY 2014 sales fall to 9.972 mln euros
January 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Rood Testhouse International preliminary FY 2014 sales fall to 9.972 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds ‘sales’ in headline)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Rood Testhouse International NV :

* Preliminary sales in 2014 were 9.972 million euros ($11.78 million) versus 11.179 million euros in 2013

* In second half of 2014 the company realised sales of 5.202 million euros, up 9 pct

* Anticipates that sales in second half of 2015 will be higher than in first half of year

* Maintains long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of 3 - 13 pct at an average growth of semiconductor market of 6 pct

* Maintains long-term objective of improving operating result and net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

