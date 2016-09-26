FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses investor lawsuit against cybersecurity firm
September 26, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses investor lawsuit against cybersecurity firm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in Denver has dismissed a proposed class action accusing root9B, a cybersecurity firm staffed by former federal intelligence experts, of misleading shareholders about a hacking attempt against major banks it took credit for uncovering last year.

In a ruling last week, U.S. District Judge Marcia Krieger said it was still unclear whether root9B was correct in fingering sophisticated Russian criminals as being behind the hacking scheme, or if it was the work of more run-of-the-mill Nigerian bank scammers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dmhGWy

