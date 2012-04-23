FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roper Industries raises full-year profit outlook
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Roper Industries raises full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in all its segments, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Roper forecast full-year profit of $4.75 to $4.91 per share, up from its prior range of $4.67 to $4.87 per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $4.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $108.3 million, or $1.09 per share, from $89 million, or 91 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $711.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected Roper to earn $1.04 on revenue of $704.3 million.

