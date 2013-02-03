FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail veteran Rose adds Fat Face to board portfolio
February 3, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Retail veteran Rose adds Fat Face to board portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Former Marks & Spencer boss Stuart Rose picked up a second retail board position in a fortnight on Sunday when clothing retailer Fat Face appointed him as its new chairman.

Rose, who has also been chief executive of British store groups Arcadia, Argos and Booker, was named as the next chairman of online retailer Ocado last month.

He will join the board of Fat Face on March 1, days before he becomes independent director and chairman-designate at Ocado, and he will succeed Alan Giles as chairman on 26 July, the retailer said in a statement on Sunday.

Fat Face sells casual clothes, typically for outdoor activities, from more than 200 stores and online.

It said last month that sales for the half year to Dec. 1 2012 rose 11 percent to 85.7 million pounds ($135 million), while sales over Christmas rose by 11 percent in its stores and by 65 percent online.

