BRIEF-Rosenbauer International 9-month revenue 541.5 mln euros, 5 pct up
November 20, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rosenbauer International 9-month revenue 541.5 mln euros, 5 pct up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* 9-month revenue of 541.5 million euros, 5 percent up

* 9-month EBIT of 31.6 million euros versus 28.0 million euros year ago, up 13 pct

* 9-month EBT of 30.5 million euros, 11 percent up

* 9-month order intake of 632.3 million euros, 5 percent up

* 9-month net profit 24.0 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year ago, up 24 pct

* Is aiming to improve in FY on EBIT margin of 5.7 pct achieved in 2013

* Expects that revenue for current fiscal year will at least match previous year’s level

* Order backlog as of Sept. 30 of 760.1 million euros, 19 percent up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

