Noble Energy to buy Rosetta Resources for about $2 bln

May 11 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc said it would acquire Rosetta Resources Inc for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal that will give it an entry into the Eagle Ford Shale field and the Permian Basin oil and gas region in Texas.

Rosetta shareholders will receive 0.542 Noble Energy shares for each share held, or $26.62 per share, based on Noble’s closing price of $49.12 on Friday.

The offer represents a 38 premium to Rosetta’s Friday close.

Noble will also assume Rosetta’s net debt of $1.8 billion as of March 31.