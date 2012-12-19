UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosinter reports higher earnings

* Nine-month EBITDA 385 mln roubles, vs 138 mln a year ago

* Net loss 92 mln roubles, vs 277 mln loss a year ago

* Progress in new strategy aimed at boosting profitability (Adds background, detail)

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of TGI Friday‘s, reported improved nine-month core earnings, benefiting from a drive to cut costs and improve profitability while slowing expansion.

Rosinter, struggling to win customers to its casual dining formats amid growing competition from western fast-food brands, recently appointed a new chief executive, Kevin Todd, and presented a new strategy to turn the business around.

Rosinter will slow down expansion to focus on improving profitability and reinforcing core brands including its own Il Patio and Planet Sushi, as well as TGI Friday’s and British group Whitbread’s Costa Coffee.

Projects to revitalise the Il Patio and Planet Sushi brands are building momentum, Todd said on Wednesday. “Also, we have completed the first step of our overhead reorganization that targets a more effective and lower cost support team.”

Rosinter reduced its net loss to 92 million roubles ($3.0 million) for the first nine months of 2012, from 277 million a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 385 million roubles from 138 million in the comparable nine months of 2011.

Consolidated revenue increased 3.6 percent to 7.86 billion roubles, with same-store sales down 1.6 percent due to a 4 percent decline in the number of transactions.