FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosinter reports 2011 loss of 281.2 mln rbls
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Rosinter reports 2011 loss of 281.2 mln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter reported a net loss of 281.2 million roubles ($9 million) in 2011 versus a net profit a year earlier hit by write-offs, the company said on Monday.

“Our results in 2011 were negatively affected by impairment provisions of 265 million roubles and store closure related write-offs of non-current assets of 184 million roubles,” Andrey Astakhov, chief financial officer, said in a statement.

In 2010, Rosinter posted a net profit of 257.5 million roubles.

In the last quarter of 2011, the company saw net loss of 4.6 million roubles versus a net profit of 17.2 million roubles in the same period of 2010.

$1 = 31.2521 Russian roubles Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.