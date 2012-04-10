FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosinter posts flat Q1 same-store sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 6 years

Russia's Rosinter posts flat Q1 same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter said on Tuesday its first-quarter same-store sales were flat compared with the same period a year ago amid declining customer numbers.

The company said the number of transactions fell by 5.1 percent in the January through March period, year-on-year, although the average bill was up 5.3 percent.

Total sales, including new outlets, grew 4.2 percent in rouble terms to 2.5 billion roubles ($84.31 million), Rosinter said in a statement.

It had 382 restaurants at the end of March, including its franchise T.G.I. Friday and Costa Coffee outlets.

